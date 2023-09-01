Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,895 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Standex International worth $73,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 230.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 140.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Standex International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,244. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $80.88 and a one year high of $168.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,938.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $866,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,325 shares of company stock worth $520,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.