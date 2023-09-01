Champlain Investment Partners LLC Takes $44.14 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 807,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,137,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.49% of ServisFirst Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SFBS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,685. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

