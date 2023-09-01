Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,779 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $166,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $268,659,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,795,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 782,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,126,000 after purchasing an additional 452,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $242.22 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $242.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

