Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Aptiv worth $164,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

