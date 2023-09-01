Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,171,974 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,237 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $163,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

