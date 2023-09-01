Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 34,708 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $138,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

