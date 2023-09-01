Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $139,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SUI opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.17%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

