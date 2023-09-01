Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,396,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Kraft Heinz worth $170,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.7 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

