Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $161.87 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Dollar Tree worth $161,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.7 %

DLTR stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average is $145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.82.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

