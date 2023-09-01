Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.22. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.