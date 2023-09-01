Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,320,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 17,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 5,583,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,937. Chewy has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.58, a PEG ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%.

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,896.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $570,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Chewy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

