China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.50 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

