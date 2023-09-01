Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.86-$6.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.54. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.00.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 354,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

