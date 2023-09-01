Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.14

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.14 and last traded at $164.79, with a volume of 267339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho raised their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Chord Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,950 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

