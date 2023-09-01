Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 61635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

