Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Up 4.8%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.22 and last traded at $67.03. Approximately 79,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 135,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $788.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,036,659.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,991 shares in the company, valued at $689,978.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

