Citigroup Raises Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $10.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE FSLY opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $26,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 467,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,991.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $26,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 467,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,991.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,375.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,337 shares of company stock worth $5,192,009 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

