CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $752.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.82.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 2,759.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

