CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 4%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04. 3,435,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,837,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.82.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 73.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. Analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.