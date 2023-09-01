Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after buying an additional 87,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

