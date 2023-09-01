CoinLoan (CLT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003135 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $3.65 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

