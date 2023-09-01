Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 15,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of COMP opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Compass has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.61.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Compass will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $147,328.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 806,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,273.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

