Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.51

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.51 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 24343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.86, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.43 million, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

