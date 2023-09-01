Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,910,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 15,330,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.