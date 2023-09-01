Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Conifer Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $1.38 on Friday. Conifer has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Conifer had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Conifer from $1.70 to $1.65 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp grew its stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Conifer accounts for about 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 3.88% of Conifer worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

