Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 426,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $123,601.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $101,370.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

CWCO stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 81,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,072. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

