Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Cooper Companies updated its Q4 guidance to $3.39-3.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $12.72-12.90 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $369.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

