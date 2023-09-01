Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.39-3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $912-929 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.36 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.72-12.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.56.

Shares of COO stock opened at $369.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $59,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

