Cormark Downgrades Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) to Market Perform

Cormark lowered shares of Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) from a speculative buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.75 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Green Impact Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

GIP opened at C$7.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. Green Impact Partners has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.14. The company has a market cap of C$143.14 million, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of -0.05.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

About Green Impact Partners

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.