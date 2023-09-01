CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,715,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,021 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $224,620.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $662,130.00.

On Friday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.05, for a total value of $442,100.00.

On Monday, August 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $430,000.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total value of $430,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $216.45 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $135.81 and a 52-week high of $228.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $190.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on CRVL

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.