Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $544.92. 502,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $546.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

