Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Neil Cathie Purchases 11,274 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Cathie purchased 11,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$13,156.76 ($8,488.23).
Coventry Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Coventry Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coventry Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.