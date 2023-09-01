Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Neil Cathie Purchases 11,274 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Cathie purchased 11,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$13,156.76 ($8,488.23).

Coventry Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

