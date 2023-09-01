CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) and CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and CRA International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -75.28% N/A -77.35% CRA International 6.41% 19.73% 7.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dalrada Financial and CRA International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CRA International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

CRA International has a consensus price target of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.43%. Given CRA International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CRA International is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRA International has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dalrada Financial and CRA International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $19.27 million 1.10 -$14.10 million N/A N/A CRA International $608.23 million 1.25 $43.45 million $5.39 20.15

CRA International has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of CRA International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of CRA International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CRA International beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers. It also manages and oversees wellness clinics throughout Southern California; and provides trained nursing and medical assistants for hospitals and home health facilities, as well as pharmacy services. The Dalrada Energy Services division offers end-to-end comprehensive energy service solutions, and general contracting services. The Dalrada Precision Manufacturing division engages in developing advanced solutions for the harvesting and recycling of energy; and manufactures and sells deep cleaners, parts washers, and degreasers to lift hydrocarbon-based dirt and grease from virtually all surfaces. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and services chemical vapor and physical vapor deposition systems for the microchip and semiconductor industries. The Dalrada Technologies division provides software and technology solutions specialize in test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues. The company also offers consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. In addition, it offers management consulting services comprising strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, new product pricing strategies, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors' actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including communications and media; consumer, health, and wellness products; energy; entertainment and leisure; financial services; healthcare; life sciences; manufacturing and industries; natural resources; retail and distribution; technology; and transportation. CRA International, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

