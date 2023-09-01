Craig Hallum Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $25.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.87. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 176.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,686,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,335,000 after acquiring an additional 549,680 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after buying an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

