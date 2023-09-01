Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Given New $14.75 Price Target at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from $15.00 to $14.75 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CPG stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $725.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,037,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,455,000 after buying an additional 1,555,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

