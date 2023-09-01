Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Cricut stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Cricut has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cricut had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $293,272.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,334,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,321,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $293,272.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,334,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,321,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,178 shares of company stock valued at $811,042 in the last ninety days. 18.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cricut by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 625,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cricut by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 344,393 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

