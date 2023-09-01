Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,824,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 1,575,270 shares.The stock last traded at $1.85 and had previously closed at $1.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRON. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Cronos Group Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 172.83%. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 169,755 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 132,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

