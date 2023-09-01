Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

