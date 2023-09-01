CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $167.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $178.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.95.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $163.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of -250.82, a P/E/G ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average of $139.36. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $198.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 570.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,252,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

