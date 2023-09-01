Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

