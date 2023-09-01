CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,111 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $70,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 836.7% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 304,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 391,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. 1,941,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,091,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

