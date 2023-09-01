CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $190.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.9 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $169.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $57,604,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.