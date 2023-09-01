Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.57. Approximately 44,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 886,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,653.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $478,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,211,653.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,020 shares of company stock worth $2,993,725 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

