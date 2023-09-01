D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.35. The company had a trading volume of 230,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,367. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.90. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

