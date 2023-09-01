D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.35. The company had a trading volume of 230,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,367. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.90. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.
In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
