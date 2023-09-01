Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 2,170 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

AMR traded up $8.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.35. 93,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,889. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.76 and its 200 day moving average is $162.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $116.86 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. The business had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $30.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

