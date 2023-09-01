Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $690,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1,988.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.26. 27,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,359. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $928,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,821. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

