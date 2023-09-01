Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 172,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of XRX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 161,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,652. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at $887,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

