Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $736,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,015. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

