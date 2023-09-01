Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 1,648 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1,384.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

Synopsys stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,327. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,096 shares of company stock worth $57,353,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.