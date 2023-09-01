Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 3,586 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 234.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of UFP Technologies worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 706,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,275,000 after buying an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $860,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,654,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,650. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.84. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.